Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Two helpers against Habs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
The 24-year-old winger had a hand in the Islanders' final two goals of the night, including Jean-Gabriel Pageau's OT winner. Holmstrom has stepped up his production in a middle-six role since the calendar flipped to 2026, and over his last 16 games he's delivered five goals and 13 points.
