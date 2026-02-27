Holmstrom picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

The 24-year-old winger had a hand in the Islanders' final two goals of the night, including Jean-Gabriel Pageau's OT winner. Holmstrom has stepped up his production in a middle-six role since the calendar flipped to 2026, and over his last 16 games he's delivered five goals and 13 points.