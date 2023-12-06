Holmstrom logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks,

Holmstrom set up Julien Gauthier's opening goal in the first period before adding a second assist on Mike Reilly's shorthanded tally in the third. The two assists are the first of the season for Holmstrom, who now has points in three straight games -- he's totaled two goals and two assists in that span after tallying five goals through his first 20 contests. While he's been limited to a bottom-six role, Holmstrom is one of the Islanders' more intriguing young options, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him work his way into a more prominent spot in the lineup.