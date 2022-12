Holmstrom (knee) isn't likely to play Tuesday against Pittsburgh, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Holmstrom was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Florida's Sam Bennett during Friday's game, and he hasn't resumed skating. Holmstrom has a goal and an assist in 14 games while averaging 11:29 of ice time. With the 21-year-old likely unavailable Tuesday, Aatu Raty is projected to remain in the lineup.