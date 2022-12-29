Holmstrom (knee) will miss the Islanders' upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Sunday versus Seattle, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Holmstrom will also miss Thursday's game against Columbus. After the road trip, the Islanders' next contest will be against Dallas on Jan. 10. Holmstrom has a goal and two points in 14 games this season.
