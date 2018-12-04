Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders reassigned Gionta to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Robin Lehner may be dealing with an injury ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jets, so the Islanders needed to demote Gionta in order to make room for backup Christopher Gibson on their roster. The veteran forward will likely be recalled as soon as Lehner is ready to return.
