Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Clears waivers, will remain with team momentarily
Gionta has cleared waivers but will likely stay with the Islanders until Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) returns from IR, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Gionta was placed on waivers Monday with the current intentions likely in hand. The veteran forward has appeared in just one game for the Islanders so far this season but could be afforded a couple more before being sent to the AHL.
