Gionta was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Monday.

Gionta split time between the NHL and AHL last season but was limited to a mere 33 combined games in which he recorded two goals and seven helpers. Once an 82-game NHL player, the 33-year-old is now a fringe role-player and probably will bounce between leagues again this year.

