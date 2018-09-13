Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Snags tryout
Gionta picked up a professional tryout agreement from the Islanders ahead of training camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Gionta spent the 2017-18 campaign playing for AHL Bridgeport, for which he made 30 appearances and tallied just five points. The veteran will probably need all three of Jan Kovar, Casey Cizikas and Valtteri Filppula to struggle during camp in order to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.
