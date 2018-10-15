Islanders' Stephen Gionta: Waived by the Islanders
Gionta was waived by the Islanders on Monday Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
This is a sign that Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) is likely going to be returning soon. Gionta was just signed to a two-way contract Saturday, so he will likely be plying his trade in the AHL going forward.
