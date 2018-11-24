Fritz was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

The Islanders are set to face the Hurricanes at home, with Fritz likely called up to add some speed and energy to the bottom-six group. Carolina is first in the league in shots per game (40.5), so it makes sense that Michael Dal Colle would be sent down in favor of a fleet-footed forward with fluid skating skills.