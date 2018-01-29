Play

Fritz was recalled by the Islanders on Monday.

Fritz was sent down to Bridgeport of the AHL during the NHL All-Star break. Fritz has played eight games for the Isles so far this season but has yet to register a point and is a minus-6. He could be one of the first players sent back down when one of the Islanders walking wounded return to action.

