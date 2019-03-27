Fritz (undisclosed) is off for "maintenance" and is considered day-to-day, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Fritz has bounced back and forth between the Islanders and AHL Bridgeport this season. The Alberta native has appeared in eight NHL games this season, logging one assist and six shots on goal. As for his campaign in the minors, Fritz has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) over 57 contests.