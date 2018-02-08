Fritz (lower body) wasn't mentioned among the lineup changes for Thursday's road clash against the Sabres, therefore, he's projected to sit out a second consecutive game.

Based on the projected lineup configurations, it appears that Ross Johnston subbing in for Alan Quine will be the only change that Islanders coach Doug Weight makes among his forwards for the upcoming contest. Of course, Fritz wouldn't be a viable option even if he was healthy, as the undrafted winger has a minus-9 rating while going pointless through his first 11 NHL games.