Fritz (hand) is slated to resume skating in the near future.

The fact that Fritz hasn't gotten back on the ice reaffirms his initial timeline to be out until at least mid-May. The Islanders will likely need to make it to the Eastern Conference finals in order to give the winger a chance to suit up in the postseason. Even once cleared to play, the 27-year-old could find himself stuck in the press box as a healthy scratch.