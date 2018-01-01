Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Eyeing NHL debut
Fritz was called up by the Islanders on Monday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
Fritz has been on a tear in the minors this season, ranking fifth in scoring across all AHL players. The Islanders are obviously curious if he can carry that momentum over to the NHL, but he's never skated on that level of ice to date, so the team likely won't give him a significant role to start with.
