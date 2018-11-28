Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Heads back to minor league
Fritz was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Fritz appeared in two games following his latest call-up, adding a blocked shot, three hits and two PIM over 8:29 of average ice time. Casey Cizikas (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve, hence the reason why Frtiz is headed back to the top developmental affiliate.
