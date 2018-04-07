Islanders' Tanner Fritz: In lineup for finale
Fritz (illness) is active for Saturday's game against the Red Wings.
Fritz is slated to skate on the fourth line for the Islanders in their season finale. The 26-year-old isn't likely to move the needle for fantasy players. He's only averaged 12:34 per game in ice time and notched seven points in 33 contests.
