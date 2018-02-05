Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Injury clarified
Fritz is missing Monday's contest with the Predators due to a lower-body injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Despite now knowing the nature of Fritz's injury, it's still unclear when it occurred. The 26-year-old has suited up in 11 games for the Isles this season, going scoreless with a minus-9 rating and just four shots on goal. Fantasy owners won't feel his absence, but it offers a path into the lineup for Alan Quine, who despite just three assists in 18 games, is much more offensively gifted than Fritz.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...