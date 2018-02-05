Play

Fritz is missing Monday's contest with the Predators due to a lower-body injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Despite now knowing the nature of Fritz's injury, it's still unclear when it occurred. The 26-year-old has suited up in 11 games for the Isles this season, going scoreless with a minus-9 rating and just four shots on goal. Fantasy owners won't feel his absence, but it offers a path into the lineup for Alan Quine, who despite just three assists in 18 games, is much more offensively gifted than Fritz.

