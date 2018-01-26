Fritz was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

This comes as no surprise, as the NHL All-Star break is upon us, but prospects such as Fritz, Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston won't get a chance to rest. The former hasn't recorded a point through eight games this season, and that has been baked into his minus-6 rating in limited action at hockey's highest level.

