Fritz was both reassigned and recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.

The winger, who has a single goal and no assists in 16 games this season, bounced between major- and minor-league rosters in order to maintain his eligibility for the AHL postseason. That said, Fritz could see his place in the lineup come into doubt after the Islanders acquired Chris Wagner in a trade Monday.