Islanders' Tanner Fritz: No go against Winnipeg
Fritz (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Fritz missed Wednesday's practice due to "maintenance," so his injury clearly isn't believed to be overly serious, but it will cost him at least one contest. The 27-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.
