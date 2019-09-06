Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Not likely to make team
Fritz is expected to begin the season with Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Fritz had a pretty good shot to make the team as the third-line center until Derrick Brassard was added to the roster in late August. The 28-year-old has only notched three goals in 42 games over the last two seasons with the Islanders, but he'll likely be one of the first call-ups for the team when injuries arise.
