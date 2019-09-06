Fritz is expected to begin the season with Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Fritz had a pretty good shot to make the team as the third-line center until Derrick Brassard was added to the organization. Fritz has three goals in 42 games over the last two seasons with the Islanders and will likely be one of the first call ups for the team when injuries arise.

More News
Our Latest Stories