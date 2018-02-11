Play

Fritz (lower body) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Flames.

This is based on coach Doug Weight saying that the Islanders will be using the same lineup from Friday's game against the Wings, when Fritz didn't dress. It's not a big deal for fantasy owners, though, as the 26-year-old has zero points and four shots in 11 games.

