Islanders' Tanner Fritz: On waiver wire
Fritz is headed for waivers Monday in order to move him down to the minors, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Fritz was a long shot for the Opening Night roster and now will be officially moved down to AHL Bridgeport to start the 2019-20 campaign. The winger appeared in a mere eight games for the Islanders last year, in which he recorded one assist, six shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging a mere 10:49 of ice time. If he does earn a call-up this season, Fritz is unlikely to earn a significant uptick in minutes.
