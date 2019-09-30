Fritz is headed for waivers Monday in order to move him down to the minors, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Fritz was a long shot for the Opening Night roster and now will be officially moved down to AHL Bridgeport to start the 2019-20 campaign. The winger appeared in a mere eight games for the Islanders last year, in which he recorded one assist, six shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging a mere 10:49 of ice time. If he does earn a call-up this season, Fritz is unlikely to earn a significant uptick in minutes.