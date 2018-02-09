Play

Fritz (lower body) will not dress for Friday's game against the Red Wings.

Fritz continues to battle a lower-body issue, but he's not a big piece of the team's puzzle on a nightly basis even when healthy. He has yet to tally a point over 11 games with the Islanders this season and it wouldn't be surprising if he's sent back to the AHL when he's healthy enough to do so.

