Fritz will not play in Thursday's game against the Rangers due to illness.

Fritz's absence from Thursday's matchup leaves just one game remaining in the campaign for him to return Saturday against the Red Wings. Given that he's dealing with an illness, there's a reasonable chance that the 26-year-old can return following a couple days of rest. If not, he would close ou 2017-18 having amassed seven points -- three goals and four assists -- over 33 games.