Fritz, who was called up from AHL Bridgeport, will be in the lineup for his NHL debut Tuesday night against the visiting Bruins, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old forward was a standout at Ohio State University. He then polished his game with the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks before spending parts of three seasons with the Sound Tigers of the AHL. Fritz has proven (at least in the lower ranks) that he's adept at both scoring and settings up goals. The Canadian added 10 goals and 25 assists in 29 games with Bridgeport ahead of his New Year's Day call-up to the big stage. He'll reportedly replace Alan Quine in the lineup Tuesday.