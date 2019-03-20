Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Promoted to top level
The Islanders recalled Fritz from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
The Islanders are currently dealing with several injuries up front, so Fritz will round out the team's depth at forward for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching 11 goals and 31 points in 49 appearances.
