Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Pulled up to big club
Fritz was recalled by the Islanders on Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The Islanders only have 11 other healthy forwards on their roster, so unless others recover quickly, Fritz will gear up for his fourth NHL game of the season. He logged just 9:23 of ice time per game in his first stint, but he was given a chance on the power play, failing to notch a point.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...