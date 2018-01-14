Fritz was recalled by the Islanders on Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Islanders only have 11 other healthy forwards on their roster, so unless others recover quickly, Fritz will gear up for his fourth NHL game of the season. He logged just 9:23 of ice time per game in his first stint, but he was given a chance on the power play, failing to notch a point.

