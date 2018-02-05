Play

Fritz (undisclosed) may not be able to play Monday versus the Predators, Newsday reports.

Islanders coach Doug Weight stated that Fritz "is a little banged up" and may miss the game. In 11 games for the Islanders this season he has yet to register a point and is a minus-9. Alan Quine or Ross Johnston would likely play versus Nashville should Fritz be unable to go.

