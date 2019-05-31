Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Re-ups with club
Fritz (hand) signed a two-year contract extension with the Islanders on Friday.
Fritz played in just eight NHL games this year, in which he tallied one helper, six shots and 18 hits while averaging 10:49 of ice time. The center spent most of the year in the minors with AHL Bridgeport. In 57 minor-league contests, he garnered 12 goals and 25 helpers before a hand injury ended his season prematurely. If Fritz can put together a strong showing in camp, he could earn himself a bottom-six role for Opening Night in October.
