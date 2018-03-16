Fritz dished out a pair of helpers and finished with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Fritz had a strong game on a personal level in what was a disastrous outing for most of his teammates. These were the first two assists of the rookie's NHL career, as both of his points in 22 previous appearances were goals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories