Fritz was sent down to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.

Fritz -- who logged 8:35 of ice time against New Jersey on Sunday -- will rejoin the Sound Tigers during the Islanders' bye week. Whether the winger gets brought back up ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Rangers will likely depend on the health of Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) and Josh bailey (lower body). If those two are ready to go following the extended rest period, Fritz figures to stay in the minors for the time being.