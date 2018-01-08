Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Shipped back to minors
Fritz was sent down to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
Fritz -- who logged 8:35 of ice time against New Jersey on Sunday -- will rejoin the Sound Tigers during the Islanders' bye week. Whether the winger gets brought back up ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Rangers will likely depend on the health of Andrew Ladd (undisclosed) and Josh bailey (lower body). If those two are ready to go following the extended rest period, Fritz figures to stay in the minors for the time being.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...