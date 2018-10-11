Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Shipped down to minors
Fritz was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
The move to demoted Fritz likely clears the way for Andrew Ladd (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve. While the 27-year-old Fritz will probably spend much of the year in the minors, he should find himself atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the season.
