Fritz (undisclosed) will not suit up against the Predators on Monday.

As a fringe player to begin with, it shouldn't come as a surprise coach Doug Weight decided to give Fritz the night off to heal up from his issue. Once given the all-clear, the 26-year-old may slot back into the lineup, but could be headed back to AHL Bridgeport as well. Until he can cement his role in the lineup, fantasy owners may want to avoid fully committing to the winger.