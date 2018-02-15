Fritz (lower body) will replace Jason Chimera (healthy scratch) in Thursday's home game against the Rangers.

The Islanders want to see how Fritz responds after he sat out the past five games with the lower-body malady. However, fantasy owners won't want to follow suit, as the rookie has a minus-9 rating without so much as a single goal or assist through 11 games.

