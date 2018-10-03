In what is somewhat of a surprise, Fritz is expected to play Thursday for the Islanders when they open their season in Carolina.

Fritz was placed on waivers during training camp. This fact may have led one to believe that he wasn't in line to make the Islanders out of camp, but head coach Barry Trotz likes his versatility. Fritz is expected to play right-wing on the fourth-line with free agent additions Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov.