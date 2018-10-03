Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Will play Thursday
In what is somewhat of a surprise, Fritz is expected to play Thursday for the Islanders when they open their season in Carolina.
Fritz was placed on waivers during training camp. This fact may have led one to believe that he wasn't in line to make the Islanders out of camp, but head coach Barry Trotz likes his versatility. Fritz is expected to play right-wing on the fourth-line with free agent additions Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov.
More News
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Drops to minors•
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: In lineup for finale•
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Out Thursday with illness•
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Records first career assists•
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Moves to minors and back•
-
Islanders' Tanner Fritz: Will be active Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...