Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Able to practice
Greiss (lower body) took to the ice for practice Wednesday.
We'd be interested to know just how active Greiss was in the latest session. After all, he hasn't played at all since shutting out the Hurricanes on Feb. 16 with a 45-save performance. Perhaps more information will be disclosed ahead of Thursday's home game against the Lightning, but it's worth noting that Finnish-born netminder Christopher Gibson has more than held his own for the Islanders with a 2-1-2 record and .936 save percentage through five games this month.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...