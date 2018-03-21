Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Able to practice

Greiss (lower body) took to the ice for practice Wednesday.

We'd be interested to know just how active Greiss was in the latest session. After all, he hasn't played at all since shutting out the Hurricanes on Feb. 16 with a 45-save performance. Perhaps more information will be disclosed ahead of Thursday's home game against the Lightning, but it's worth noting that Finnish-born netminder Christopher Gibson has more than held his own for the Islanders with a 2-1-2 record and .936 save percentage through five games this month.