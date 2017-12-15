Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows five in loss
Greiss saved 29 of 34 shots during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Columbus.
While this loss only dropped Greiss to an 8-4-2 record for the campaign, his .887 save percentage and 3.81 GAA are anchoring ratios. With the Islanders proving to own a high-end offensive attack, he's likely to remain a viable source of wins. However, those rate statistics are crippling. It makes the 31-year-old German a tough start outside of favorable matchup, and his timeshare with Jaroslav Halak also hinders his season-long upside.
