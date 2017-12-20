Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows five to Wings in loss
Greiss saved just 16 of 21 shots during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Detroit.
The poor outing has the German tender sporting a discouraging .883 save percentage and 3.83 GAA for the campaign. Greiss also has just a single win in December. It's becoming increasingly more difficult to withstand his crippling ratios as the victories are drying up, and the risk certainly hasn't been worth the reward in the majority of fantasy setups lately.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between the pipes Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp in overtime win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pitted against Kings on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows five in loss•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives Thursday's starting nod•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows goal in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...