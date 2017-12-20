Greiss saved just 16 of 21 shots during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Detroit.

The poor outing has the German tender sporting a discouraging .883 save percentage and 3.83 GAA for the campaign. Greiss also has just a single win in December. It's becoming increasingly more difficult to withstand his crippling ratios as the victories are drying up, and the risk certainly hasn't been worth the reward in the majority of fantasy setups lately.