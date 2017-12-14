Greiss made a relief appearance in Wednesday's 5-2 home loss to the Stars, allowing one goal on seven shots.

The Isles had sent starting goalie Jaroslav Halak between the pipes seven times in the last nine games, and he looked burnt out, allowing four goals on 20 shots prior to Isles coach Doug Weight making the switch to Greiss versus the Stars. Given that Halak's posted suboptimal peripherals (3.19 GAA and .908 save percentage) in six December games, we can see the Isles giving more work to the German as 2017 comes to a close.