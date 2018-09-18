Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows three goals
Greiss made 10-of-13 saves in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
Greiss was in net for 30 minutes before being replaced by Jeremy Smith. He gave up three goals, including a pair of power-play scores by Shayne Gostisbehere. The 32-year-old will continue battling Robin Lehner for the No. 1 goaltender role with the Islanders.
