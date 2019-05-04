Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows two goals in relief

Greiss allowed two goals on 10 shots in a relief appearance in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Greiss replaced Robin Lehner in the second period with the Islanders down 3-1, and he was unable to stop the bleeding from there in his only appearance in the playoffs. Greiss is under contract for one more year with the Islanders before he'll become an unrestricted free agent.