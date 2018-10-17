Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Assigned to road net

Greiss will cover the road net against the Ducks on Wednesday.

One of the burning questions leading up to the season was knowing how new Islanders coach Barry Trotz would divvy the crease time between Greiss and Robin Lehner, who signed a one-year deal with the club as an unrestricted free agent in July. Well, early signs point to this being an even timeshare between the two goalies after they've made two starts apiece. Greiss owns a 2.52 GAA and .928 save percentage, as he dazzled with a 45-save win over the Hurricanes in his season debut only for the Predators to put the puck behind him four times on 23 shots in a loss two days later. Greiss will face a Ducks team that ranks no better than 10th in any of the key offensive team metrics early on this season.