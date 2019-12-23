Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Back in blue paint Monday

Greiss will defend the home twine in Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Semyon Varlamov started the last two games, but it appears the goalie rotation could be back on for the Islanders. It ended briefly after Griess was yanked for allowed five goals on 15 shots to the Predators last Tuesday, but Varlamov didn't do enough to steal additional starts. Greiss will look to lock in this goalie rotation moving forward, but the Blue Jackets are heating up with four straight wins and 16 total tallies in that stretch.