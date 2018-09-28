Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Battling for top job
Greiss is in a battle with Robin Lehner to determine who will be the starting goaltender for the Islanders this season, Newsday reports.
While no winner of this competition has been announced yet, head coach Barry Trotz would rather start one true goaltender rather than a committee. Greiss would seem to be behind in the competition as Lehner is starting for the Islanders Friday and has started five games to Greiss' three this preseason.
