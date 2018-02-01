Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Beaten five times in loss
Greiss made 45 saves on 50 shots, taking a 5-0 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
There wasn't much Greiss could do about the lack of defense that his blue liners showed against the Leafs. The Isles were outshot 50-28 in this contest, which meant Greiss saw a lot of the puck during this one. Though Greiss hasn't been a world-beater at any point this year, Wednesday's loss wasn't his fault.
