Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Bested by Predators
Greiss allowed five goals on 15 shots and was pulled after the second period of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Nashville.
Greiss was actually given a 3-1 lead by the game's midway point, but promptly gave up four unanswered goals in the final 11:22 of the second period. Greiss was replaced by Semyon Varlamov to start the third period and was tagged with his third loss in his last four starts. Greiss has been terrific all season long, Tuesday's start notwithstanding. He had previously allowed more than three goals in a start only once.
