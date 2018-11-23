Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes against Devils
Greiss will tend the twine for Friday's road matchup with New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Greiss will make his fourth start in the Isles' last five outings and 13th overall appearance in the crease. On the year, the netminder is logging a 6-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and .925 save percentage that is currently tied for his career best. Despite the addition of Robin Lehner in the offseason, it appears the German remains the preferred option in goal for New York.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...