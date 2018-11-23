Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes against Devils

Greiss will tend the twine for Friday's road matchup with New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Greiss will make his fourth start in the Isles' last five outings and 13th overall appearance in the crease. On the year, the netminder is logging a 6-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and .925 save percentage that is currently tied for his career best. Despite the addition of Robin Lehner in the offseason, it appears the German remains the preferred option in goal for New York.